Wenger: No decision made on my Arsenal leaving date

Arsene Wenger insists he has not made a decision on his future after refuting suggestions he will leave Arsenal when his contract expires in 2017.

The Gunners boss has been the subject of more speculation over his future after saying at the club's annual general meeting in midweek that he was "committed to the last day of his contract", which runs for two more years.

But Wenger, speaking to Saturday Night Football after the 3-0 win at Watford, denies that means he is planning to leave Arsenal the season after this.

he said: "It has been interpreted like that, but I don't know [when I will finish at Arsenal]. Honestly, I said many times I want to do well.

"When do I stop? I don't know yet. We will see."

When Wenger was asked if he had made a decision on his future, he said: "Not yet, no."