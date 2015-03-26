Wenger has ban postponed

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be leg match ban pending the outcome of an appeal.

UEFA hit Wenger with a two-match touchline ban after he was found guilty of breaching terms from an earlier suspension when he passed information to assistant manager Pat Rice through a first-team coach.

Wenger maintains that he was told by a UEFA official that this action was allowed, prompting an appeal from Arsenal.

And now UEFA has granted Arsenal's request to delay the ban until a full appeal can be heard.