Wenger has ban postponed
London, England – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
UEFA hit Wenger with a two-match touchline ban after he was found guilty of breaching terms from an earlier suspension when he passed information to assistant manager Pat Rice through a first-team coach.
Wenger maintains that he was told by a UEFA official that this action was allowed, prompting an appeal from Arsenal.
And now UEFA has granted Arsenal's request to delay the ban until a full appeal can be heard.