Weibrecht takes silver, Miller shares bronze in Super-G

Krasnaya Polyana, Russia (SportsNetwork.com) - Norway's Kjetil Jansrud took gold on Sunday in the men's Super-G at the Sochi Olympics, while Americans Andrew Weibrecht and Bode Miller also reached the podium.

Weibrecht was a bronze medal winner four years ago in Vancouver, where he finished .03 seconds behind Miller, and bettered his fellow American this time around.

Miller, meanwhile, shared bronze with Canada's Jan Hudec, claiming the sixth Olympic medal of his career after getting shut out in his first two attempts in Sochi. Miller finished eighth in the downhill and sixth in the super combined before becoming the oldest Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.

The 36-year-old surpassed Norway's Kjetil Aamodt, who medaled at the age of 34 in 2006.

One of Miller's career medals was a silver in this event in 2010.

"I've never been stuck on counting medals, but for me, I've put in a lot of work," said Miller. "Some days medals don't matter, and today was one of the ones where it does matter."

Jansrud, who took bronze in Sochi in the men's downhill, posted the top time of 1 minute, 18.14 seconds. Weibrecht finished .30 seconds behind Jansrud, while Miller and Hudec recorded matching times of 1:18.67.

The start time of this event was moved up an hour to combat heat that plagued the women's Super-G on Saturday. Still, three of the first 12 skiers did not finish, including Italy's Christof Innerhofer, a bronze winner in Sochi in the men's combined and claimer of silver in the downhill.

Downhill gold medal winner Matthias Mayer of Austria also failed to finish his run.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, who beat Miller for gold in 2010, finished seventh with a time of 1:18.76, while American and 2013 Super G World champion Ted Ligety finished 14th at 1.34 seconds off the pace.