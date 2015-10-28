Week 8: Fantasy Football Starts and Sits

Starts:

QB - Ryan Tannehill, MIA (@ Patriots)

Finally, this Miami offense is living up to the expectations. Since the firing of Joe Philbin after the 1-3 start to the season, the Dolphins have scored a combined 82 points in their two games under Dan Campbell (2-0, too). Last week, Tannehill threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns against Houston. Also, quarterbacks who face New England have thrown at least two TDs in four of the past five games (Brandon Weeden was unable to do so).

Other notables: Matthew Stafford (DET), Philip Rivers (SD), and Eli Manning (NYG)

RB - All Arizona RBs (@ Browns)

If you read this column on a weekly basis, you'll notice that I constantly suggest a running back who is facing Cleveland. This week, Arizona flies to the 216. This is a tougher decision, because the Cardinals have three running backs: Andre Ellington, Chris Johnson, and David Johnson. CJ2K has the advantage. He has rushed for 100 yards in three of the past five games.

Other notables: Doug Martin (TB), Justin Forsett (BAL), and Charcandrick West (KC)

WR - Ted Ginn Jr., CAR (vs. Colts)

After Greg Olsen, it is Ginn's 37 targets that is second-most on the Panthers. Last week, Ginn was targeted eight times, made five receptions for 59 yards, and even tallied 43 rushing yards on one carry. The Colts have been torched in the passing game. In the past three games, Indianapolis has allowed 662 receiving yards and four TDs to opposing wide receivers.

Other notables: Golden Tate (DET), Stevie Johnson (SD), and Travis Benjamin (CLE)

TE - Tyler Eifert, CIN (@ Steelers)

Rob Gronkowski dominated the Pittsburgh defense in Week 1. He scored three TDs and recorded 94 yards. Antonio Gates also scored multiple times against the Steelers. Last week, Travis Kelce didn't score, but he notched 73 yards on five receptions. As for Eifert, he has scored three touchdowns in the last two games.

Other notables: Jason Witten (DAL), Jared Cook (STL), and Heath Miller (PIT)

Sits:

QB - Andrew Luck, IND (@ Panthers)

It is very difficult to tell Luck owners not to start this elite QB, but I'm going to try. Though Luck had a great stat line after Week 7 (333 yards, 3 TDs), he struggled mightily. He faced the Saints and Patriots in the past two games and threw three touchdown passes in each game with at least 312 passing yards. Before that, he capped out at 260 and two TDs per contest. In Week 8, his Colts travel to Carolina. The Panthers have only allowed one QB to pass for more than one touchdown in a game, Jameis Winston in Week 4. Winston also threw four interceptions in that matchup.

Others include: Colin Kaepernick (SF), Matt Cassel (DAL), and Brian Hoyer (HOU)

RB - Joseph Randle, DAL (vs. Seahawks)

Since his three TD performance against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, Atlanta, Randle has been subpar. He rushed for 26 yards against the Saints, 62 yards against the Patriots, and 24 yards last week against the Giants. Darren McFadden was the bell cow in Week 7. He rushed for 152 yards on 29 carries. Christine Michael had three more carries than Randle. Sadly, for Randle owners, his time as the main back in Dallas seems to have come to an end.

Others include: Alfred Blue (HOU), Ameer Abdullah (DET), and Ronnie Hillman (DEN)

WR - James Jones, GB (@ Broncos)

Nearly one-third of Jones' catches this season have resulted in a touchdown (21 catches, 6 TDs). The Broncos defense is arguably the best in football right now. Denver is allowing 192.2 passing yards per game (fewest in the NFL). They have also allowed only five passing TDs this season, one of which went to a wide receiver (Mike Wallace in Week 4).

Others include: Terrance Williams (DAL), Marquess Wilson (CHI), and Nate Washington (HOU)

TE - Jeff Cumberland, NYJ (@ Raiders)

C'mon, you can't start EVERY tight end that plays against Oakland. Cumberland is last on the Jets in targets and he hasn't caught more than two passes in a single game since December 21st of last season.

Others include: Eric Ebron (DET), Kyle Rudolph (MIN), and Jermaine Gresham (ARI)