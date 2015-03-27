Weber helps Predators beat Blue Jackets

Shea Weber had a goal and two assists and Pekka Rinne made 19 saves in the Nashville Predators' 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Nick Spaling, Patric Hornqvist and Sergei Kostitsyn also scored to help Nashville run its home winning streak against Columbus to 15 games. The Predators have won two straight following a five-game losing streak.

R.J. Umberger scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets had won three straight.

After Columbus opened the scoring 37 seconds into the game, Nashville countered with a three-goal second.

Umberger scored after the opening faceoff when he was able to defect Marc Methot's shot from the right point past Rinne. Umberger has goals in three consecutive games.

Weber tied it at 2:59 of the second with a slap shot from the middle of the blue line. Hornqvist screened goalie Steve Mason on the play.

Nashville took the lead with 6:09 left in the second on Spaling's goal. Weber sent a wrist shot on net from the right faceoff dot. Mason knocked the shot away, but Spaling was able to knock in the rebound from just outside the crease for his second goal of the season.

Just under 3 minutes later, Hornqvist grabbed the rebound of Weber's shot and fired it into the Columbus net while falling to the ice on a power play.

Kostitsyn converted a rebound of Colin Wilson's shot at 5:53 of the third.

NOTES: Columbus' last win in Nashville was April 3, 2006 ... The Blue Jackets have been outscored 42-29 in the second period this season ... Columbus is 14-3-0 when scoring first ... Nashville RW Joel Ward has points in three consecutive games ... Nashville hasn't allowed a power-play goal in its last four games.