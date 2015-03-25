Webb scores career-high 23, North Dakota captures 86-73 victory over Montana State

Jamal Webb scored a career-high 23 points on Saturday and North Dakota earned an 86-73 victory over Montana State.

Webb hit all five of his 3-point attempts. He came into the game just 7-for-43.

North Dakota (5-10, 2-4 Big Sky) also got 20 points apiece from Troy Huff and Aaron Anderson. Huff was making his first start since the season opener against Kansas State. He had missed eight games, and came off the bench in his previous five.

Huff also had nine rebounds. Anderson converted 11 of 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

Montana State (6-8, 3-3) was led by Christian Moon, with 21 points. Paul Egwuonwu scored 16 and Marcus Colbert scored 11.