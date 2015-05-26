Web.com Tour announces new tournament

Lewisville, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - The Web.com Tour announced on Wednesday that it has added a new tournament, the Greater Dallas Open, to this season's schedule.

The event is scheduled for June 4-7 and will be played at The Lakes at Castle Hills in Lewisville, Texas, just outside of Dallas. It will serve as the 11th tournament on the 2015 schedule.

"We're excited about this new partnership with The Lakes at Castle Hills and the Northern Texas PGA Section and its potential for the future," Web.com Tour president Bill Calfee said. "We think The Lakes at Castle Hills will provide an excellent venue in terms of both layout and facilities. Word has already spread quickly and our players are looking forward to playing there in June."

The Greater Texas Open will be played the week after the Rex Hospital Open and the week before the Rust-Oleum Championship.