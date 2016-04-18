Wazzu's top scorer & rebounder among 3 Cougs to declare for draft

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State juniors Conor Clifford, Josh Hawkinson and Ike Iroegbu declared for the draft Friday.

All three said they will not hire agents, allowing them to withdraw before the May 25 NCAA deadline to return to school for their final seasons of eligibility.

Hawkinson, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 15.4 points and 11.1 rebounds last season, both team highs.

Iroegbu, a 6-2 guard, averaged 12.7 points and 3.6 assists. Clifford, a 7-foot center, averaged 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in his first season with the Cougars.