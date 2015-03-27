Wayne scores 8-yard touchdown, Fordham holds off Rhode Island 27-25

Blake Wayne scored on an 8-yard run with 2:02 left and Fordham's defense stopped Rhode Island's game-winning drive attempt in a 27-25 win on Saturday night.

Fordham (1-1) trailed 23-14 after Rhode Island recorded a safety with 14:24 left in the fourth quarter. Xavier Martin answered with a 1-yard touchdown run and Wayne's rushing score put Fordham ahead by four.

Rhode Island (0-2) had a chance to win the game at the end, driving down to Fordham's 4-yard line with 11 seconds remaining. But Steve Probst's pass fell incomplete on fourth down to preserve Fordham's victory.

Wayne finished with 222 yards passing, a touchdown pass and an interception for Fordham. He had 64 yards rushing on 18 carries, including another rushing score in the third.

Fordham's Jason Caldwell caught 11 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Martin finished with 95 yards on the ground on 16 attempts.