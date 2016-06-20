Expand / Collapse search
Watson says he's 100 percent committed to playing Olympics

Associated Press
    Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the rain delayed second round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa.

    Bubba Watson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Friday, June 17, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (The Associated Press)

    Bubba Watson hits from the fairway on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (The Associated Press)

CROMWELL, Conn. – Bubba Watson says he's 100 percent committed to playing in the Olympics in August, assuming he qualifies for the team.

The two-time Masters champion was in Connecticut on Monday promoting the Travelers Championship, which will be played the week before the Olympic tournament.

He says as defending champion he'll play in Connecticut and miss the Olympic opening ceremony. But he says he won't let a busy schedule, the Zika virus or anything else keep him from playing in Rio.

Watson and his wife, Angie, have two adopted children, but are unable to conceive and says for that reason the virus is not an issue for him.

Watson says he's looking forward to seeing the other athletes and has already purchased tickets to watch fencing, team handball and some basketball games.