Watson says he's 100 percent committed to playing Olympics

Bubba Watson says he's 100 percent committed to playing in the Olympics in August, assuming he qualifies for the team.

The two-time Masters champion was in Connecticut on Monday promoting the Travelers Championship, which will be played the week before the Olympic tournament.

He says as defending champion he'll play in Connecticut and miss the Olympic opening ceremony. But he says he won't let a busy schedule, the Zika virus or anything else keep him from playing in Rio.

Watson and his wife, Angie, have two adopted children, but are unable to conceive and says for that reason the virus is not an issue for him.

Watson says he's looking forward to seeing the other athletes and has already purchased tickets to watch fencing, team handball and some basketball games.