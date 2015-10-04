WATCH: Thomas Davis with teammates, talks about big Week 4 victory

Ever wonder what the vibe is like on the bus after a big win or loss in the NFL? Well, thanks to FOX Sports PROcast, you can get an inside look.

Below you'll see a video taken by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis with a few teammates on the bus after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-23 on Sunday.

Davis had a strong performance against the Buccaneers, recording 11 total tackles, one interception and a pass deflection. Carolina is sitting in a great spot heading into their bye week and now they get some time to relax and get a few key players healthy.

