NFL
Published
Last Update October 5, 2015

WATCH: Thomas Davis with teammates, talks about big Week 4 victory

By | FoxSports
Jan 30, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis speaks during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ever wonder what the vibe is like on the bus after a big win or loss in the NFL? Well, thanks to FOX Sports PROcast, you can get an inside look.

Below you'll see a video taken by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis with a few teammates on the bus after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-23 on Sunday.

Davis had a strong performance against the Buccaneers, recording 11 total tackles, one interception and a pass deflection. Carolina is sitting in a great spot heading into their bye week and now they get some time to relax and get a few key players healthy.

