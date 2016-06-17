Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

UFC
Published

Watch the UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson weigh-in live

By Jonathan Bradley | FoxSports
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Rory MacDonald steps onto the scale during the UFC 189 weigh-in inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Rory MacDonald steps onto the scale during the UFC 189 weigh-in inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC stars Rory MacDonald, Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone and many more hit the scale today in anticipation of Saturday's big event in Ottawa, Canada. All of the action starts at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT and you can catch every minute on FS1 or in the video above. Stick with us throughout the weekend for news, analysis and results from UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Stephen Thompson

Donald Cerrone vs. Patrick Cote

Steve Bosse vs. Sean O'Connell

Oliveir Aubin-Mercier vs. Thibault Gouti

Valerie Letourneau vs. Joanne Calderwood

UFC Fight Night Prelims

Jason Saggo vs. Leando Silva

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Tamdan McCrory vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Chris Beal vs. Joe Soto

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Elias Theodorou vs. Sam Alvey

Randa Markos vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Colby Covington vs. Jonathan Meunier

Ali Baguatinov vs. Geane Herrera