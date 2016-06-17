Watch the UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson weigh-in live

UFC stars Rory MacDonald, Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone and many more hit the scale today in anticipation of Saturday's big event in Ottawa, Canada. All of the action starts at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT and you can catch every minute on FS1 or in the video above. Stick with us throughout the weekend for news, analysis and results from UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson.

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Stephen Thompson

Donald Cerrone vs. Patrick Cote

Steve Bosse vs. Sean O'Connell

Oliveir Aubin-Mercier vs. Thibault Gouti

Valerie Letourneau vs. Joanne Calderwood

UFC Fight Night Prelims

Jason Saggo vs. Leando Silva

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Tamdan McCrory vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Chris Beal vs. Joe Soto

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Elias Theodorou vs. Sam Alvey

Randa Markos vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Colby Covington vs. Jonathan Meunier

Ali Baguatinov vs. Geane Herrera