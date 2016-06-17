Watch the UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson weigh-in live
UFC stars Rory MacDonald, Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone and many more hit the scale today in anticipation of Saturday's big event in Ottawa, Canada. All of the action starts at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT and you can catch every minute on FS1 or in the video above. Stick with us throughout the weekend for news, analysis and results from UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs. Thompson.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
Rory MacDonald vs. Stephen Thompson
Donald Cerrone vs. Patrick Cote
Steve Bosse vs. Sean O'Connell
Oliveir Aubin-Mercier vs. Thibault Gouti
Valerie Letourneau vs. Joanne Calderwood
UFC Fight Night Prelims
Jason Saggo vs. Leando Silva
Misha Cirkunov vs. Ion Cutelaba
Tamdan McCrory vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Chris Beal vs. Joe Soto
UFC Fight Pass Prelims
Elias Theodorou vs. Sam Alvey
Randa Markos vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
Colby Covington vs. Jonathan Meunier
Ali Baguatinov vs. Geane Herrera