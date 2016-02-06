Watch the UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs. Thompson weigh-in

This weekend's UFC Fight Night from Vegas features plenty of hard-hitting action, including a main event with serious title shot implications as second-ranked welterweight Johny Hendricks battles dynamic striker Stephen Thompson.

In the co-main event, knockout artists Roy Nelson and Jared Rosholt go to war while Ovince Saint Preux looks to crack the light heavyweight top 5 with a win over former Strikeforce champion Rafael Cavalcante.

Stick with us throughout the weekend for news, results and analysis from UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs. Thompson.

FS1 Main Card

Johny Hendricks (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (170)

Roy Nelson (258) vs. Jared Rosholt (245)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Rafael Cavalcante (205)

Joseph Benavidez (125) vs. Zach Makovsky (125)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alex Nicholson (201)

Mike Pyle (26-11-1) vs. Sean Spencer (170)

FS1 Prelims

Joshua Burkman (156) vs. KJ Noons (156)

Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Damian Grabowski (235)

Ray Borg (125) vs. Justin Scoggins (125)

Noad Lahat (145) vs. Diego Rivas (144)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Jackson (170)

Artem Lobov (12-11, 1NC) vs. Alex White (145)