Watch Leicester City players flip out after winning the Premier League

Let it sink in, everyone: Leicester City are Premier League champions.

The most shocking championship run in English football history -- if not the world's -- was cemented with Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Monday. With two matchdays to spare.

Back in Leicester, players gathered for a viewing party at, you guessed it, Jamie Vardy's house and the scenes at the full-time whistle really can't be put into words:

Oh, so THAT'S what it's like to win the first top-flight championship in your club's 132-year history.

The man who engineered the miracle, manager Claudio Ranieri, sadly couldn't be with his players for the historic moment, having flown to Italy after Sunday's game at Manchester United to have lunch with his 96-year-old mother (if it wasn't already impossible not to root for Ranieri, that should do it).

But not to worry. The celebrations will continue long into the night, the rest of the week, and probably not stop until training camp for next season.

Soak it up, Leicester. You've earned it.

