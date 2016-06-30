Expand / Collapse search
Watch Freddie Freeman reduce his bat to splinters after striking out

By Chris Bahr | FoxSports
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 10: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves disagrees with a call during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Turner Field on June 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

It has been a frustrating season for the last-place Atlanta Braves. And that is especially true for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been around long enough to remember the franchise's playoff years.

Representing the tying run in the bottom of the eighth against the red-hot Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Freeman went down swinging to end the inning. And he took it out on his bat, big time.

Making things even worse, it was Freeman's third K of the night in an 0-for-4 performance that was part of a 3-0 loss.