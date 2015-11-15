WATCH: Bears' Zach Miller scores longest TD by a TE since 1999

Bears TE Zach Miller took a short pass 87 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Kirby Lee USA TODAY Sports

The secret is out in Chicago: Bears tight end Zach Miller is a legitimate play-maker.

Against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, quarterback Jay Cutler connected with Miller for an 87-yard touchdown on the Bears' second offensive play of the game.

The short pass was executed to perfection, thanks to some great downfield blocking by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and some unexpected speed. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Miller's reception was the longest by a tight end this millennium.

Miller has now made an eye-popping play in each of Chicago's past two outings. Against the San Diego Chargers last Monday night, he made a spectacular, one-handed touchdown grab to win the game.

The Bears are a budding team under head coach John Fox, so play-makers are starting to emerge in the least likely of places. Miller is one of the players who's fighting for his future in Chicago and making the most of his opportunities.

