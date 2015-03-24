Washington State escapes Pac-12 cellar, routs UCLA 73-55

Que Johnson scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers to help Washington State rout UCLA 73-55 Saturday night and secure an 11th-place Pac-12 Conference finish.

After falling to Southern California Thursday, the Cougars fell into the conference cellar, but the Trojans fell to Washington Saturday, allowing WSU (10-20, 3-15 Pac-12) to climb one notch.

Ike Iroegbu had 14 points and D.J. Shelton scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as WSU snapped its eight-game losing streak.

UCLA jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but then the Bruins then went cold from the field.

Washington State went on an 8-0 run of its own to take its first lead, 26-24, on an Iroegbu 3-pointer with 3:36 left in the half. The Cougars finished the half on a 16-2 run to lead 34-26.

Kyle Anderson scored 19 points and Bryce Alford had 10 for UCLA (23-8, 12-6).