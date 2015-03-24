Washington routs Grambling State

Seattle, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - Shawn Kemp Jr. netted a career-high 21 points and No. 16 Washington disposed of Grambling State, 86-38, on Wednesday.

Robert Upshaw continued his strong play off the bench with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for Washington (9-0), which shot 50 percent from the field in its tune-up before hosting No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Andrew Andrews scored 16 points and Nigel Williams-Goss flirted with a triple- double in the lopsided victory with nine points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Carlton Lowe hit a 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the game. His triple, which Chase Cormier assisted on, gave Grambling State a 3-2 lead.

Washington scored the game's next 15 points, which included a combined 11 from Kemp and Mike Anderson.

Kemp's layup following A'Torri Shine's 3-ball sparked another prolonged run, this one of the 18-0 variety, and with 4:46 left in the first half, the hosts had built a 35-6 lead.

It was 45-13 at halftime, and Washington cruised to an easy victory.

Kemp had gone four straight games without reaching double figures after starting the season with four games of 11-plus points.

Shine paced the Tigers (2-7) with 12 points.

Game Notes

Washington needs two wins to match coach Lorenzo Romar's best start with the team ... The Huskies opened the 2005-06 season with 11 straight wins ... The Tigers shot 14-for-58 (24.1 percent) from the field ... Grambling State fell to 0-7 away from home this season.