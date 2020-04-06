Washington Redskins: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Washington Redskins finished 3-13 during the 2019 season.

The Redskins have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired two picks from two teams – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Last year, the Redskins selected quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick. He played in nine games and recorded 1,365 passing yards and seven touchdown passes.

Here are the Redskins’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 2 overall

Third Round, No. 66 overall

Fourth Round, No. 108 overall

Fourth Round, No. 142 overall

Fifth Round, No. 162 overall (from PIT via SEA)

Seventh Round, No. 216 overall

Seventh Round, No. 229 overall (from DEN)

Here are some of the Redskins’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Cody Latimer, WR (signed from NYG)

Cornelius Lucas, OL (signed from CHI)

J.D. McKissic, WR (signed from DET)

Kendall Fuller, CB (signed from KC)

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB (signed from CHI)

Kyle Allen, QB (traded from CAR)

Logan Thomas, TE (signed from DET)

Marcus Baugh, TE (signed from CAR)

Peyton Barber, RB (signed from TB)

Richard Rodgers, TE (signed from PHI)

Ronald Darby, CB (signed from PHI)

Sean Davis, S (signed from PIT)

Thomas Davis, LB (signed from LAC)

Wes Schweitzer, C (signed from ATL

DEPARTURES

Breon Borders, CB (signed with PIT)

Case Keenum, QB (signed with CLE)

Colt McCoy, QB (signed with NYG)

Ereck Flowers, OL (signed with MIA)

Josh Norman, CB (signed with BUF)

Michael Burton, FB (signed with NO)

Quinton Dunbar, CB (signed with SEA)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Aaron Colvin, CB

Chris Odom, LB

Chris Thompson, RB

Coty Sensabaugh, CB

Dee Delaney, CB

Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie, CB

Donald Penn, OL

Jerome Cunningham, TE

Josh Johnson, QB

Kayvon Webster, CB

Kenny Ladler, S

Montae Nicholson, S

Myles Humphrey, DE

Paul Richardson, WR

Tony Bergstrom, C

Treyvon Hester, DE

Wendell Smallwood, RB