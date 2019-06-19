Expand / Collapse search
Nationals pitcher breaks nose when errant bunt hits him in the face

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer broke his nose in a hard-to-watch moment during batting practice Tuesday before a scheduled game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team confirmed.

Scherzer’s attempted bunt flew back toward him, hitting him straight in the face.

It’s unclear if the Nationals’ ace will be able to start in the doubleheader against the Phillies Wednesday after being rained out for two nights, The Washington Post reported.

Scherzer was seen heading into the dugout holding a bloodied towel against his nose. A splint was later put on the pitcher’s nose.

The team said Scherzer underwent a CT scan that revealed no further damage, The Post reported.

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.