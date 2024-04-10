Washington Huskies running back charged with raping 2 women

Washington Huskies running back Tybo Rogers was charged with raping two women in Seattle in two separate incidents toward the end of 2023.

Rogers was charged with second-degree rape and third-degree rape as he was booked into King County Jail on Tuesday. His bail was set at $150,000 in each case, according to charging documents.

Rogers, 18, played in the College Football Playoff for the Huskies as they defeated the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal and lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship. According to the charging documents, at least one of the allegations was known to the school.

"The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department," the school said in a statement, via FOX 13 Seattle. "The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested."

The first allegations came from a Seattle Central Community College student. The student told police she was raped in the Capitol Hill neighborhood last year. She said that she and Rogers met on Tinder in August 2023. He went to her apartment to hang out with her on Oct. 23 and assaulted her, according to charging documents.

Law enforcement said in court documents the woman reported the alleged rape to police on Oct. 28 and completed a sexual assault hit. The woman is 19.

Separately, a 22-year-old University of Washington student reported she was raped in November 2023 in the University District, police said. The woman said she met Rogers at a Halloween party at the university and then matched with him on Tinder as well, according to charging docs.

Police said the two planned to meet and that upon entering her apartment, Rogers was forceful and assaulted her and the woman told authorities that at one point he "used one of his hands to strangle her." Police said the woman reported the rape to the school on Nov. 28 and that Rogers allegedly called her on that date to confront her about the allegations.

Rogers was suspended from team activities in late November and did not travel with the team in the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 1, according to charging documents. At the time, the Huskies offensive coordinator said the running back was "working through some things, some challenges he’s had off the field." He was reportedly back at practice by mid-December.

Then-Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Current head coach Judd Fisch was asked about Rogers on Tuesday.

"I don’t know much about it other than the fact that the ICA has suspended him indefinitely, and I don’t expect him to be out on the field," Fisch said.

Fisch did not give any details as to why Rogers was allowed to play in the playoff games.

"I wasn’t here for that. That has nothing to do with what we do here," he said. "As soon as I found out about the allegations, as soon as it was brought to our attention, he’s been suspended indefinitely. I have no comment about what happened in the past. That has nothing to do with me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.