Washington Football Team sends survey to season ticket holders for feedback on more than 30 potential names

The Washington Football Team has maintained that fans will play a big role in choosing the organization’s new identity and this week sent out an email to season ticket holders with more than 30 team names to weigh in on.

Team President Jason Wright said in March the current name would remain the same until 2022 -- although he noted fans have "warmed" up to it as a possible permanent fixture. But in this latest letter, fans were given a "small selection" to provide feedback on.

BRETT FAVRE OR AARON RODGERS? PACKERS GREAT DONALD DRIVER WEIGHS IN

"Each of you will be shown a small selection from a broader pool of brainstormed names that we’re getting early feedback on," Wright’s letter read. "Please note, this is not a vote for a name, but instead an opportunity to capture insights and perspective that will be so important to the next phase of our rebrand journey."

Each email survey contained a variation of 10 names from a list of more than 30 total, CBS Sports reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some of the names included on the survey were Aces, Demon Cats, Guardians, Redtails, Warriors and, of course, Football Team.

"Among our many priorities over the next year, one of the most pivotal is our project to develop a new name, logo, and identity for our franchise," Wright wrote.

"As I have said before, this is an effort that we want to take the time to get right -- and that means going through a deliberate process that gathers input from our fans and others to design a new brand that represents the values and interests of our broader Washington community."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington changed its name in July over mounting pressure to distance itself from its former name and logo because of the negative connotations associated with the symbol.