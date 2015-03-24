Washington CB Ducre has interception return TD to lead National's to 12-6 win

Washington cornerback Greg Ducre had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown and Furman's Ray Early made two field goals to lead the National team to a 12-6 victory over the American squad in the second College All Star Bowl on Friday night.

The game gives college seniors another chance to make an impression on professional scouts. It was played at Furman University.

A winter storm that hit the region this week canceled some early practices, yet the field was cleared and ready by game time.

Ducre's interception return put the National's up 9-3 in the third quarter. He was named the game's MVP. Early's second field goal was the National's final score.

Clemson tailback Roderick McDowell of the National team led all rushers with 53 yards on seven carries.