Steve Kerr believes NBA should change foul rules, says players should 'earn' trips to free-throw line

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr took issue with the amount of opportunities players are getting at the free-throw line and said Tuesday the NBA should look at a rule change.

Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area that players should have to “earn fouls” instead of gaming the refs.

“I think we need to get back to the point where players need to earn fouls and earn it by beating their man and drawing contact in a natural way and not flopping and flailing and grabbing arms, and that’s going on all over the league,” Kerr said.

“We have to decide as a league, are we going to call fouls that people would laugh about at a pickup game? That’s what we have to decide ultimately. And to me, that’s where we’ve gone overboard.”

He said that he doesn’t blame the players for chasing foul calls.

“If the league is going to allow it, then the players should 100 percent do it,” Kerr said. “If the team is in the bonus and Chris Paul is standing at halfcourt, and he’s going to swipe his arms underneath the guy 40 feet from the hoop and the ref is going to call it, then Chris Paul should absolutely do it. More power to him.”

James Harden, guard for the Houston Rockets, has been one of the NBA’s stars who has been criticized for how he plays the game. He’s attempted 407 free throws this season and has made 350 of them. He’s had at least three games where he’s attempted 20 or more free throws.

In those games, Harden has scored 50, 60 and 40 points respectively.

He has led the league in scoring for the last two seasons and leads in that category now with 38.2 points per game.