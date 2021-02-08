Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Much of my American history education was whitewashed'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Sunday most of his American history education was "whitewashed" as he reacted to a story about a Utah school initially allowing parents to opt their children out of its Black History Month curriculum.

The Maria Montessori Academy, a Utah charter school, backtracked on the decision after receiving some backlash.

Kerr, who isn’t one to shy away from commenting on hot-button societal issues, voiced his opinion on the issue.

"This story speaks to the crux of why racism persists in America. Facing up to our original sin and teaching our children the violent truth of racism in America is the only way we can move forward to becoming a stronger, more equitable and compassionate society," he tweeted before the school reversed its decision.

"[Jemele Hill] is right- much of my American history education was whitewashed, all the way through college. I was never taught about atrocities like Black Wall St, Rosewood or Opelousas, etc. For white Americans, facing the past is shamefully difficult, but ignoring our past perpetuates bigotry."

According to the Standard-Examiner, the school announced the decision to allow students to opt out Friday. School director Micah Hirokawa wrote on the school’s Facebook page he "reluctantly" sent a letter allowing them to "to exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school."

The Hill reported that the decision was changed.

"Celebrating Black History Month is part of our tradition. We regret that after receiving requests, an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration We are grateful that families that initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences and at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option. In the future, we will handle all parental concerns on an individual basis," Hirokawa wrote.