Los Angeles Lakers
Warriors' Steph Curry supports Russell Westbrook amid fan harassment: 'I’m there for him'

Curry 'proud' of how Westbrook 'is conducting himself'

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a subpar season, making him a frequent target of booing, name-calling and even threats.

Even though Westbrook is struggling, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says he's "proud of the way he’s conducting himself."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) tries to drive by Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

"I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family," Curry told Yahoo Sports

"It is the nature of the beast. And, in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional … I’m there for him."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center Oct 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

With 17 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers are nine games under .500, and Westbrook is a huge reason for that. He leads the league in turnovers (four per game), and he’s shooting 28.2 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers are also struggling because Anthony Davis and LeBron James have missed 28 games and 18 games, respectively. Even though Westbrook has struggled, he’s only missed one game all season.

Westbrook revealed his wife received "death wishes" on Twitter, and the former NBA All-Star says it has "reached a point" where it's weighing on his family.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook celebrates after sinking a basket as fans look on in Dallas Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name and not keeping it to just basketball," Curry told Yahoo Sports. "That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support."

Westbrook, who is making $44 million this season, is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 63 games.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova