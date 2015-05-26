Warriors put a bow on magical regular season vs. Denver

(SportsNetwork.com) - The top-seeded Golden State Warriors are still waiting to see who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs and will close the regular season Wednesday versus the Denver Nuggets.

The Pacific-champion and NBA-best Warriors will close out a four-game homestand Wednesday and have won 17 in a row at Oracle Arena, where they have an incredible 38-2 record.

Golden State has won three in a row after a two-game slide and improved to 20-3 since March 4 with Monday's 111-107 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies. Klay Thompson scored 26 of his 42 points in the second quarter and went 15- of-20 from the floor. Thompson made 8-of-10 3-pointers.

MVP candidate Stephen Curry added 15 points and eight assists before sitting out the entire fourth quarter for the 18th time this season. Golden State, which led by as many as 32 points in the third quarter, shot 53 percent for the game and turned the ball over 21 times for 25 Memphis points.

"We did a lot of great things," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We did a lot of stupid things."

The Warriors have secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs and lead the NBA with 109.7 ppg. They are 41-10 against teams from the Western Conference, going 24-1 at home in that span, and will face either New Orleans or Oklahoma City in the first round.

Denver will miss the playoffs for a second straight season after reaching the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons.

The Nuggets have lost six of their last eight games and suffered a 110-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night, as Wilson Chandler poured in 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting and Kenneth Faried added 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Randy Foye and Gary Harris scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

"Every guy who touched the floor for us did their job," Denver interim coach Melvin Hunt said. "Chandler was incredible. We played really hard."

Denver had a 58-47 rebounding advantage and shot 38 percent for the game.

The Nuggets are 11-29 on the road and have lost four straight and seven of their last eight road games. They have split two meetings with Golden State this season and are 4-7 in the last 11 matchups in this series.