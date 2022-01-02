Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors' Klay Thompson shows he's ready to play by knocking down 24 straight three-pointers

The Golden State Warriors are a well-oiled machine right now

By Gary Sheffield Jr. | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Golden State Warriors are a well-oiled machine right now as they sit atop the Western Conference at 28-7 and they’re about to get a lot better.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul defends during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, right, looks to pass as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul defends during the first half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

His name is Klay Thompson, and if netting 24-straight threes in practice doesn’t scream "I’m ready for my long-awaited return, coach", we don’t know what does. WATCH:

WARRIORS RALLY IN THE 4TH QUARTER FOR WIN OVER JAZZ

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Some basketball fans will brush this off because Thompson rips jumpers in an open gym with no defense, however I’ll explain why this matters. With a previously torn ACL and Achilles tear in back to back years, Klay Thompson didn’t get many reps the past two years. And what’s better for the Warriors is that the five-time All-Star is a spot up shooter that won’t require much strain on his body — oh look, exactly what he’s doing to perfection on this video.

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, from left, sits on the bench with Jonas Jerebko, Klay Thompson, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, from left, sits on the bench with Jonas Jerebko, Klay Thompson, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA is in trouble if this guy creeps anywhere near his old form. If this video presents a sneak peak — we’re potentially looking at another title-winning team and a running mate to Steph Curry’s MVP campaign.