Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Warriors’ Klay Thompson makes his return after 2 years

It has been a very long time since Thompson has played in an NBA game

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson announced he will make his long-awaited return to the court on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Posting a clip from the movie "Space Jam" on his Instagram page, Thompson said, "How I’m pulling up to chase [Center] tomorrow," ESPN reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court prior to the start of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court prior to the start of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"I hate to use the phrase ‘can’t wait’ because I love to be present in my life. But I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior," Thompson said in a statement posted by the Warriors.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 25, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 25, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old participated in a light scrimmage with the team on Saturday before announcing his return.

The Warriors star shooter has not played since tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13. Thompson then tore his right Achilles in November of 2020, ESPN reports.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors arrives to the arena before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors arrives to the arena before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick’s Gary Sheffield, Jr. reported last week that while the Golden State Warriors are a well-oiled machine right now, they can only get better with the addition of Thompson, who shot 24-straight threes.