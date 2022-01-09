Warriors’ Klay Thompson makes his return after 2 years

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson announced he will make his long-awaited return to the court on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Posting a clip from the movie "Space Jam" on his Instagram page, Thompson said, "How I’m pulling up to chase [Center] tomorrow," ESPN reports.

"I hate to use the phrase ‘can’t wait’ because I love to be present in my life. But I cannot wait to play in front of our fans again. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior," Thompson said in a statement posted by the Warriors.

The 31-year-old participated in a light scrimmage with the team on Saturday before announcing his return.

The Warriors star shooter has not played since tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13. Thompson then tore his right Achilles in November of 2020, ESPN reports.

OutKick’s Gary Sheffield, Jr. reported last week that while the Golden State Warriors are a well-oiled machine right now, they can only get better with the addition of Thompson, who shot 24-straight threes.