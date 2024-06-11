Warriors head coach Steve Kerr endorses Joe Biden for president: 'Simple choice'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is endorsing President Biden for re-election, and he explained why he's behind the candidate he supported in 2020.

"It’s clear that President Biden is really interested in implementing gun safety measurements, commonsense gun violence prevention measures," Kerr told MSNBC.

"I’ve been doing a lot of work the last 10 years with a lot of different gun safety [and] prevention people like Brady [United], Giffords, Sandy Hook Promise, March For Our Lives. I’ve learned so much, and I know that we can prevent lives [from being lost to gun violence].

"President Biden is adamant that he’s going to push for commonsense laws that can do that. I know that [former] President Trump will not do that. So, it’s really a simple choice for me."

Kerr was asked if he was voting for Biden or didn't want to vote for former President Trump in this year's election.

"I’m voting for Joe Biden, but I think the biggest thing for me, everybody needs to vote their conscious," he said. "I’m voting on a few issues, but this is the main one. I lost my father to gun violence when I was 18 years old, so I know how much pain people go through every single day in this country.

"I know gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children in America. And I know that there’s so much that we can do about this. I think most people out there agree with me, whether you’re Republican or Democrat.

"Eighty percent of people in this country want universal background checks — doesn’t matter your political affiliation. We can do this, but we kinda have to steer the cruise ship there. It’s going to take some time, but we need to implement laws that the vast majority of our country want, and President Biden is willing to do the work to try to get those changes."

To further his point, Kerr brought up how he's a recent grandfather, "and I'm thinking a lot about when she goes off to kindergarten. And she’s going to have to go through mass-shooting drills.

"The trauma that our kids all across America go through just from those drills and the possibility of facing that kind of situation is so traumatizing and just a terrible thought that our children are all feeling this way. We know commonsense laws save lives. They absolutely do," he added.

Kerr publicly backed Biden in 2020 when Biden was running against Trump, who was seeking re-election.

Kerr has been in Biden's corner since Biden was elected, too. Kerr was a surprise guest at an APEC event in November 2023, where he introduced Biden. Kerr also joined Vice President Kamala Harris last week to speak to students about gun violence.

Kerr hopes Biden's re-election will lead to those "commonsense laws" he believes Americans, no matter their political affiliation, will benefit from.

"We can protect the Second Amendment, but we can also protect our citizens with some really simple laws," Kerr said. "But we just have to get everybody on board. It’s such a political hot button, but it’s really not a common thought in our country that this is a controversial issue. It’s not. As I said, 80% of people want universal background checks. We should have that. That alone would save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives every year in America."

