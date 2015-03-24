Warriors go for 13 in a row in Minnesota

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Golden State Warriors own a franchise-best 12-game winning streak and will try to extend it Monday night when they visit the Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State can do no wrong it seems. They haven't lost since a home setback to the defending champion San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 11 and have taken seven in a row as the visitor.

The Warriors rank third in scoring and seventh in opponents' scoring.

On Saturday night, the Warriors faced one of their stiffest challenges to date, but emerged from the United Center with a 112-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Stephen Curry continued his shooting struggles at the United Center, but Draymond Green picked up the slack.

Green scored a career-high 31 points and stuffed the stat sheet for the Warriors. He made seven 3-pointers, which was a career-best, as part of an 11- for-20 shooting performance while also contributing seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Klay Thompson added 24 points and Curry scored 19 for the Warriors. Curry handed out a game-high seven assists but shot just 5-for-14 from the field in his first career win against the Bulls in Chicago. He hit a combined 19-for-55 in four previous losses.

"All I know is, it's great to have good players," said first-year Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "I'm the luckiest coach in the NBA."

The Warriors return to Oracle Arena Wednesday to face the Houston Rockets, then hit the road for three straight through the south.

The Warriors own the NBA's best record and will face the team with the worst mark in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are just 4-15 as they've been ravaged by injuries.

Ricky Rubio, Nikola Pekovic and Kevin Martin have been gone for a good portion of time and won't be back any time soon.

On Saturday, the Timberwolves fell to the Spurs, 123-101, in San Antonio.

Zach LaVine led Minnesota with 22 points and a career-high 10 assists, while Shabazz Muhammad chipped in 20 points in the club's fifth straight setback. Thaddeus Young and Anthony Bennett each scored 14 points for the Timberwolves, who have dropped eight of their last nine.

"I don't think anyone played (well)," Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders said.

The Spurs shot 57.3 percent from the field and out-rebounded Minny by 10. On a positive note, the T-wolves committed just eight turnovers, compared to 17 from San Antonio.

The Warriors have won eight of the last nine encounters. Golden State has won five in a row and nine of the last 10 in Minnesota.