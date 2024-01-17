Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Dejan Milojević hospitalized after suffering 'medical emergency at a private team dinner'

NBA postponed Golden State's game against Utah Jazz

Ryan Gaydos
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević was hospitalized on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City after he suffered a "medical emergency at a private team dinner," the team said Wednesday.

The Warriors said Milojević’s status would be updated "as appropriate."

Dejan Milojevic smiles

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic before the game against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 24, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA announced that the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz, set for Wednesday night, was postponed.

Milojević, 46, is in his third season on the Warriors bench and was a part of the coaching staff when Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship in 2022.

He previously coached in Serbia and Montenegro before he joined the Warriors. He coached Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic before he came to the U.S.

Milojević had stints in the NBA Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. He spent 14 years as a professional basketball player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League. As a head coach, he was a Serbian Cup winner in 2016 and a Montenegrin League champion and Montenegrin Cup winner in 2021.

Dejan Milojevic and a player

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic and Boban Marjanovic of the Houston Rockets smile on the sideline during their game on Feb. 24, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

As a member of the Serbia and Montenegro national basketball team, he won a gold medal in the 22 & under European Championship in 1998 and a gold in EuroBasket in 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

