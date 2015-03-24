Warriors back home to host Hawks

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Golden State Warriors return to Oracle Arena after a successful 4-2 road trip Friday night when they host the road-weary Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors closed a six-game eastern swing with two consecutive victories. Golden State toppled the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, then bested the Boston Celtics by 20 on Wednesday.

David Lee scored 18 points with 10 rebounds as the Warriors routed the Celtics 108-88 at TD Garden. That win halted a five-game losing streak in Boston for Golden State.

Klay Thompson also netted 18 points, Stephen Curry tallied 14 and Andre Iguodala added 11 for the Warriors, who also knocked off the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks on this sojourn.

"I thought we did a great job against a team that, in all honesty, we are better than," said Warriors coach Mark Jackson. "It was a type of game where you can overlook them."

The Warriors are home for three straight and will host the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks on this residency.

The Hawks have struggled badly, especially on this current road swing. Atlanta has lost the first three on the odyssey and four in a row overall. The Hawks are 1-12 in their last 13 and have fallen to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, just three games ahead of the Pistons.

On Wednesday, the Hawks fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-78.

Cartier Martin led Atlanta with 16 points off the bench, while Pero Antic and Jeff Teague each chipped in 10 points.

Kyle Korver's NBA-record streak of 127 straight games with a 3-pointer was halted in the loss, as the long-range sniper was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with five points. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

"I'm a little bummed, for sure," Korver said of the streak. "It was good while it lasted, someday we'll look at it and be proud, but obviously it was a tough game all around for us."

The Hawks still have two games to go on this road trip. They'll face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, then visit the Utah Jazz on Monday.

The Warriors have won four straight against the Hawks, including a one-point victory in Atlanta on Jan. 3. Golden State is 7-3 in its last 10 as the host in this series.