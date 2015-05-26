Warriors aim for perfect homestand, host Wizards

(SportsNetwork.com) - The NBA-best Golden State Warriors look to close out a perfect homestand Monday versus the Washington Wizards at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors have won the first five games on this stay and recorded a 106-91 victory over the Utah Jazz Saturday night. Stephen Curry had 24 points and Draymond Green posted 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Golden State, winners in 10 of the last 11 games.

Leandro Barbosa added 19 points off the bench in the win.

"We're deep and our offense is catered to getting guys touches," Curry said.

Golden State, which has 39 double-digit victories, is unbeaten in the previous 12 games at home. It is an amazing 33-2 at home.

The Warriors are 37-0 when holding opponents under 100 points this season and have reached the century mark in scoring seven straight times.

After entertaining the Wizards, Golden State will embark on a four-game road trip against Portland, Memphis, Milwaukee and the LA Clippers. The West- leading Warriors have an 11-game cushion on the Clippers in the Pacific.

The Wizards will close out their four-game western jaunt (1-2) and have lost consecutive games following a five-game win streak.

In a 109-86 loss to Sacramento on Sunday, Bradley Beal led the visitors with 19 points and Nene added 11. John Wall ended with nine points and eight assists for Washington, which made 40 percent from the field and only connected on 3-of-17 3-pointers.

The Kings shot 51 percent for the game.

"If we don't come out with any more focus on the defensive end the way we did the last two games we don't have a chance," Wizards coach Randy Wittman said.

Wittman was referring to Friday's 113-99 setback to the Clippers.

The Wizards are 15-20 on the road and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference - 1 1/2 games behind Chicago and two in back of Toronto.

Washington will start a five-game homestand Wednesday versus Indiana, Charlotte, Houston, Philadelphia and New York.

Golden State defeated Washington, 114-107, in DC on Feb. 24 and was led by Curry's 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Paul Pierce countered with 25 points for the Wizards, who have lost seven of the last eight games between the teams.