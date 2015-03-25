Wally Judge scores season-high 20 as Rutgers beats DePaul 76-57 in Big East tournament

Wally Judge hit all nine of his shots and scored a season-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, leading Rutgers to a 76-57 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night in the first round of the Big East tournament.

Myles Mack added 19 points to help the No. 11-seeded Scarlet Knights (15-15) advance to the second round of the nation's showcase college basketball tournament for only the sixth time in 14 trips to Madison Square Garden.

Rutgers will face sixth-seeded and No. 24 Notre Dame (23-8) in the late game Wednesday night. The Irish beat the Scarlet Knights 69-66 in South Bend, Ind., in a game that came down to the final possession.

Cleveland Melvin had 25 points for DePaul (11-21), which ended the season with only one win in its last 17 games — and it came against Rutgers.