Wagner back for Seahawks; Rams to start Clemens at quarterback with Davis serving as backup

Starting linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the St. Louis Rams on Monday night after missing the previous two games with a high-ankle sprain.

The Seahawks are still without safety Jeron Johnson due to a hamstring injury and backup offensive tackle Breno Giacomini, out with a knee injury.

Kellen Clemens is slated to start at quarterback for St. Louis in place of Sam Bradford, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Austin Davis will be the backup with Brady Quinn, signed earlier in the week, inactive against the Seahawks.

Rams center Scott Wells and cornerback Cortland Finnegan, both of whom are dealing with thigh injuries, are in the starting lineup for St. Louis.