VMI to visit Navy, play six at home

VMI football will visit the Naval Academy for the first time in nine seasons and play six home games at part of a 2012 schedule announced on Tuesday.

The home schedule is the largest since the Keydets last played six in 2007.

VMI will travel to Annapolis, Md., to take Navy on Sept. 22 in the first meeting between the military schools since the 2003 season. In 2009 and '10, the Keydets traveled to West Point, N.Y., to face Army.

VMI's home games will be against Chowan (Sept. 8), Richmond (Sept. 15) and The Citadel (Nov. 10) in non-conference action, and Presbyterian (Oct. 6, Homecoming), Coastal Carolina (Oct. 20) and Liberty (Nov. 17) in Big South Conference action.

The Keydets will visit Delaware State in their season opener Sept. 1. Within the Big South, they will go to Charleston Southern (Oct. 13), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 27) and 2011 conference champion Stony Brook (Nov. 3).

VMI finished 2-9 overall and 2-4 in the Big South under fourth-year head coach Sparky Woods last season.

2012 VMI Football Schedule

All Times ET

Sept. 1, at Delaware State, TBA

Sept. 8, CHOWAN, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, RICHMOND, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, at Navy, TBA

Oct. 6, PRESBYTERIAN* (Homecoming), 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Charleston Southern*, TBA

Oct. 20, COASTAL CAROLINA*, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Gardner-Webb*, TBA

Nov. 3, at Stony Brook*, TBA

Nov. 10, THE CITADEL, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 17, LIBERTY*, 1:30 p.m.

* - Big South Conference game