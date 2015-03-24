Expand / Collapse search
Vlasic scores 3:09 into overtime, gives Sharks 4-3 come-from-behind win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored his second winning goal in two nights 3:09 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks completed a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Vlasic, who scored the winner with 4.5 seconds left in regulation on Monday night at Winnipeg, beat goalie Darcy Kuemper with a wrist shot from just outside the left circle.

Joe Pavelski and Tommy Wingels scored 1:14 apart to give San Jose a 3-2 lead at 7:35 of the third period.

Minnesota's Jason Zucker tipped in a pass from Charlie Coyle at 12:12 for his second goal of the game, tying it 3-3 and temporarily helping the Wild regain momentum.

Wild forward Zach Parise missed the game to be with his ailing father — former player J.P. Parise — who has lung cancer.