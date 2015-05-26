Virginia's Anderson entering NBA Draft

Charlottesville, VA (SportsNetwork.com) - Virginia junior Justin Anderson will forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard made the announcement Monday, saying it's been "a life-long dream" to play in the NBA.

Anderson averaged 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds this past season while helping the Cavaliers win a school record-tying 30 games.

He missed eight consecutive games after breaking a finger on his left hand and undergoing an emergency appendectomy but returned in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Anderson averaged 8.9 points in 98 games at Virginia, including 45 starts, and was part of two regular-season conference titles and an ACC Tournament championship.