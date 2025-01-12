Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas reveals SEC football coach slid into her DMs amid rising fame

Sydney Thomas rocketed to social media fame toward the end of 2024 when she went viral as a ring girl during Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson.

With an increase in popularity, Thomas also had to deal with some strangeness. She revealed in a recent podcast interview that a college football coach from the SEC slid into her direct messages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was from another SEC football team coach. And they just DM’d me, ‘Roll Tide,’" she said on the "Like a Farmer Podcast" when asked about the "craziest DM" she received.

"So I'm not going to say what coach it was, but they’re an Alabama fan, now at least. We’ll let everyone else figure that out for themselves, who it was."

She never revealed who the coach was, so, for now, the secret is safe with the University of Alabama student.

EX-NOTRE DAME STAR FUELS NATIONAL TITLE GAME HYPE WITH HARSH CRITIQUE OF OHIO STATE'S WILL HOWARD

Thomas gained thousands of followers on social media since she was seen at the Tyson-Paul fight back in November. To cap off the year, she wrote a "love letter" to 2024 in a post on Instagram.

"A love letter to 2024… a year of love, growth, discovery, and change. going into 2025 here is my little reminder to you- count your blessings and hold your people tight," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are so blessed to be here today. love hard, hug harder, and appreciate everything and everyone. life is such a beautiful thing, and it’s most valuable parts are free."