Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings
Published

Vikings vaccinated guard Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19, in stable condition: reports

Mike Zimmer said dozens of players and staff are being tested after being deemed a close contact

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who is vaccinated, was hospitalized on Tuesday night after contacting COVID-19, reports say. 

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that dozens of players and staff are being tested after being deemed a close contact with a player that was sent to the emergency room with COVID.

VIKINGS’ DALVIN COOK ACCUSED OF ASSAULT IN LAWSUIT, LAWYER DISPUTES CLAIM SAYS NFL PLAYER IS THE VICTIM 

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID," Zimmer said, via twincities.com. "It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know. Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do."

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 16: Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 16: Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"He’s stable now," he continued. "But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something, he had a hard time breathing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A source identified the player as Dakota Dozier, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, who reported that he remained in the hospital as of Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 03: Dakota Dozier #78 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 03: Dakota Dozier #78 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Vikings have been left shorthanded after several players have tested positive. Defensive back Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Linebacker Ryan Connelly was added Monday. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com