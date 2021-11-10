Vikings vaccinated guard Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19, in stable condition: reports

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who is vaccinated, was hospitalized on Tuesday night after contacting COVID-19, reports say.

Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that dozens of players and staff are being tested after being deemed a close contact with a player that was sent to the emergency room with COVID.

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID," Zimmer said, via twincities.com . "It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know. Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do."

"He’s stable now," he continued. "But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something, he had a hard time breathing."

A source identified the player as Dakota Dozier, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, who reported that he remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.

