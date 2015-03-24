Vikings TE Rudolph active against Bears after being sidelined by sports hernia

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after missing six games because of a sports hernia.

The former Pro Bowl MVP was bothered by the injury in the preseason, and it started to slow him down when the season began. He had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first three games before having surgery.

The Vikings also are making a lineup change with Joe Berger starting at right guard for Vladimir Ducasse.

Bears right tackle Jordan Mills (ribs) is inactive. Michael Ola moves from left guard to right tackle, with Brian de la Puente starting at left guard. Receiver Marquess Wilson (broken collarbone) is active for the first time this season.

