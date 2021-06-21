Vikings rookie shot four times while visiting aunt in Washington D.C., expected to make full recovery

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The defensive tackle managed to escape any serious injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com that it was "wrong place, wrong time."

"In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK - that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery," Rosenhaus told ESPN.

According to Rosenhaus, Twyman does not need surgery and his x-rays were negative. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Vikings released a statement regarding the incident.

"We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family," the statement read. "And we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comments to the proper authorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twyman, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played college football at Pittsburgh but opted out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished with 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games during the 2019 season.