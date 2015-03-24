Vikings right tackle Phil Loadholt will miss the rest of the season with torn pectoral muscle

Minnesota Vikings right tackle Phil Loadholt will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Coach Mike Zimmer made the announcement Monday, one day after Loadholt was injured late in a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It's the same injury that right guard Brandon Fusco suffered in Week 3 that ended his season.

Loadholt has been inconsistent in his sixth season with the Vikings, but the loss is still a significant one. He has started all but two of the Vikings' games since he was a second-round draft pick in 2009.

Mike Harris will start in Loadholt's place. Harris started 12 games over the previous two seasons with the San Diego Chargers before the Vikings claimed him off waivers in August.