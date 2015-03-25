Vikings: Peterson probable but Kalil questionable on injury report for Giants game on Monday

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been listed as probable for Monday's night game against the New York Giants after missing some practice time this week because of tightness in his hamstring.

Peterson took part in the workout Saturday, and coach Leslie Frazier said there should be no problem for Peterson playing.

Left tackle Matt Kalil missed practice for the second straight day because of tightness in his back and was listed as questionable, but Frazier said he expects Kalil to be able to play. Kalil said he felt better Saturday than Friday and is confident he'll play if he keeps progressing.

Backup cornerback A.J. Jefferson was ruled out with ankle injury. Frazier said recently signed cornerback Jacob Lacey will be active for the game.