Vikings' Mike Zimmer criticizes Bears' final second touchdown: 'It didn’t matter at that point'

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is not a fan of Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears played just as you might have expected them to during Monday night’s game against the Vikings. Down 17-3 and with just a second left on the game clock, rookie quarterback Justin Fields threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesper Horsted for the Bears' only touchdown of the night.

COUSINS THROWS FOR 2 TOUCHDOWNS AS VIKINGS BEAT BEARS 17-9

Because of a 2018 rule change, Chicago wasn’t able to go for the extra point as it wouldn’t change the outcome of the game, but Zimmer seemed to think the final play of the game was also meaningless.

"It didn’t matter at that point," Zimmer told reporters, via ProFootballTalk . "I thought the game should’ve been over on the play before. It was six seconds on the clock. But we won’t talk about the clocks in Chicago here anymore."

Zimmer was referring to a November 2014 game against the Bears at Soldier field where he criticized the stadium clocks that had malfunctioned several times throughout the game.

"The clocks here are bulls---," he said at the time, according to Sports Illustrated . "The two in the end zone were wrong all day. The one across on the 50-yard line was accurate, so we had to go from one back to the other one. And then they shut that one off for awhile. Then they put it back on for awhile. Then they put the ones in the end zones on for awhile. It was musical clocks."

The Vikings lost that game 21-13.

Zimmer will face the Bears one more time this year for the final game of the regular season, but he hopefully won’t have to worry about the clock as the Vikings play at home.