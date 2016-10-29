Vikings' McKinnon, Sendejo will not play against Bears

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have ruled running back Jerick McKinnon and strong safety Andrew Sendejo out of their game at Chicago because of sprained ankles.

Neither McKinnon nor Sendejo has practiced at all after getting hurt last week at Philadelphia. The Vikings also ruled defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee) and backup guard Zac Kerin (hand) out for the game Monday against the Bears.

Wide receiver/kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson was able to take part in practice Saturday on a limited basis, still recovering from a concussion. He was listed as questionable, as was cornerback/punt returner Marcus Sherels (wrist). Both players were also hurt last week against the Eagles. Coach Zimmer said Patterson would probably play at Chicago.