Vikings defensive end Griffen named to Pro Bowl

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is joining running back Adrian Peterson in the Pro Bowl.

Griffen will replace Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in the Pro Bowl after racking up 10.5 sacks on the season, good for 12th overall in the NFL and fourth in the NFC.

The Texans star underwent surgery following Houston's loss to Kansas City, and will not participate in the game.



Griffen also picked up 44 tackles, and a forced-fumble, with his FF coming in Minnesota's NFC North title-winning victory at Lambeau Field in Week 17.

One of the league's top defensive ends over the last two seasons, Griffen has totaled 22.5 sacks over that span, more than all but five other defensive ends.