Vikings cornerback exudes confidence as playoffs approach: 'We can do something special this year'

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 with an offense not many teams want to face.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has had a resurgent season, receiver Justin Jefferson is dominant and tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking healthier as the season progresses.

With an improved defense, these aren't the Minnesota Vikings of the past, where all an opponent had to do was turn them over a couple times for a victory.

That's why cornerback Stephon Gilmore has high hopes for this team, especially with Darnold at the controls.

"He’s been doing a great job. He always had great talent. He’s definitely leading our team to places that we want to go. Hopefully, he can keep it up and keep getting better," Gilmore told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I’m excited. We can do something special this year."

The Vikings are Gilmore's fifth team in as many seasons, but he has already had an impact on and off the field. When he's not batting passes away from top receivers, he's giving back to the community.

Gilmore partnered with He Gets Us Tuesday to host "Steph's Santa Workshop," an event benefiting more than 100 children with gifts and Vikings merchandise.

"It’s my first event in Minnesota. I always wanted to give back to the community. It’s a great opportunity to give back on this Thanksgiving Tuesday. I was able to do great things with He Gets Us, and I’m excited for this opportunity," Gilmore said.

"Everywhere I went, I always gave back. I tell people all the time. No matter where you come from, no matter how you grew up, if you ever get an opportunity to give back and help kids out and be there for kids, hopefully, they remember those moments, and they can do the same when they get older."

Despite the impressive record, some observers have their doubts about the Vikings. It wasn't that long ago when the Vikings were 13-4 with a high-octane offense but lost to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs.

Gilmore hears the naysayers, but he said head coach Kevin O'Connell adds fuel to their fire.

"Coach tells us every week, ‘Nobody believes in us.’ Just gotta keep proving to everyone we’re a really good team. As long as we do that, everything will fall into place," Gilmore said.

The Vikings will have a familiar opponent in their stadium this weekend, when Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons come to town.

