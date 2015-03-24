Vikings bring back veteran backup offensive lineman Joe Berger for another year

The Minnesota Vikings and veteran offensive lineman Joe Berger have agreed to a one-year contract.

Berger's agent, Tom Tafelski, confirmed Tuesday that the deal was done. This is the second straight offseason the Vikings have done a one-year deal with Berger, who is entering his 10th NFL season.

Berger can play all three interior positions on the line, and he started one game last season at each guard spot when Charlie Johnson and Brandon Fusco were injured. Berger has 29 starts over the last five years, three with the Vikings and two with the Miami Dolphins.

Johnson became a free agent, but the other four starters on the Vikings' line are under contract.